Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,589 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NYSE KEYS opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

