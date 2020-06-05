Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,710 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,097,000 after buying an additional 255,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

