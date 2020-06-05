Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dover worth $24,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after acquiring an additional 722,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 1,710.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 532,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Dover stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

