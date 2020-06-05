First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,309,000 after purchasing an additional 208,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First American Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,491,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $81,341,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

FAF opened at $53.84 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

