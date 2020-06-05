Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.24 Million Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $24,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $29.64 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $56,467.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $295,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,471 shares of company stock valued at $404,540. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

