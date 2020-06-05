Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 320,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Trimble worth $24,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Trimble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,732 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Trimble by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,028 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,231,000 after acquiring an additional 737,462 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

