Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Alleghany worth $24,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $112,339,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $70,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,202 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $19,908,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alleghany by 129.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 35,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on Y shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $547.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 163.84 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

