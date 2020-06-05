Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $219,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $273,719,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,601,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE OKE opened at $40.71 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

