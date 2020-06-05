Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.47 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Catalent worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 719,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,625,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period.

NYSE CTLT opened at $76.91 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

