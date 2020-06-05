Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.39 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,939 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 34,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,269 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE LUV opened at $38.27 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

