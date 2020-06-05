Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,972 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $66,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 894.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,075 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Pool by 41.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.38.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL opened at $262.79 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

