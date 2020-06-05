Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Balchem worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Balchem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Balchem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

