Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 712,765 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 312.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Diamondback Energy worth $24,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. MKM Partners increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $47.68 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

