Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Sells $806,664.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $222.00 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $222.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 329,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,822.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

