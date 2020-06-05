Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 4,074 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PING stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

