AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

ABEV stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 22.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 36,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,889,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

