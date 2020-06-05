Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $193.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.84. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $209.94. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,142 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $436,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,192 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,398. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

