Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,199,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,152,000 after buying an additional 2,061,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 729,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

