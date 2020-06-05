Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

