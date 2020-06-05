iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,493,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $173.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.