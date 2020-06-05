Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. CSFB upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $157.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

