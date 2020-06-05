Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

PH opened at $196.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

