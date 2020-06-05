Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,116 Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 64,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,667,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CID opened at $25.86 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

