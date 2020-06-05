Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Foundation Building Materials worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

FBM opened at $14.44 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

