Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 411 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

