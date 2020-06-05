Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVIP opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

