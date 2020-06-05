Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVIP opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Johnson Controls International PLC
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Johnson Controls International PLC
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report