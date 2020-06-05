Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 375,001 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.