Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $259,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,366.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after buying an additional 1,446,535 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 373,959 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,130,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period.

BSCL opened at $21.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.