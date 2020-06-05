Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s current price.

AMSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

American Superconductor stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.90.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

