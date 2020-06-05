Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

VIE stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. Viela Bio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $70.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

