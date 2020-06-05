Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CATY. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,472,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,915,000 after acquiring an additional 438,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,567,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after acquiring an additional 230,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.