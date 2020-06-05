KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on LYFT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in LYFT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AO Asset Management LP grew its holdings in LYFT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in LYFT by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

