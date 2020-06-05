Comparing Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) and Its Rivals

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 28.36 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.26

Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond S Shipping and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 821 1347 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 79.24%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping rivals beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

