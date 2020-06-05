Critical Review: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and Royce Value Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 1 0 2.20 Royce Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.31%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Royce Value Trust.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Royce Value Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Royce Value Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 4.61 $36.15 million $1.98 8.49 Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Value Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Value Trust has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Royce Value Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Royce Value Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Royce Value Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC -20.92% 11.42% 5.01% Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Royce Value Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index. Royce Value Trust Inc. was formed on July 1, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

