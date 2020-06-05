Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Canopy Growth Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the marijuana producer will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGC. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

