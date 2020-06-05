Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $33.71 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

