Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to report ($0.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Hess reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 955.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hess by 11,914.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 551,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hess by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Hess by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 202,294 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 651,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 159,677 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.