Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.29). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $111,746.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,479.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,821 shares of company stock valued at $484,119. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $8,606,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.89.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.