Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.29). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $111,746.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,479.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,821 shares of company stock valued at $484,119. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $8,606,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.89.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Canopy Growth Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Canopy Growth Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp to Post -$0.47 EPS
Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp to Post -$0.47 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share
Ardelyx Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share
Ardelyx Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share
Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. to Post $0.31 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. to Post $0.31 EPS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report