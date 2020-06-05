Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.