Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 32.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEP stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

