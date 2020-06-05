Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.13. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.