Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.13. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor
Viela Bio Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Viela Bio Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp
KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LYFT
KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LYFT
Comparing Diamond S Shipping and Its Rivals
Comparing Diamond S Shipping and Its Rivals
Comparing Sohu.com & Fiserv
Comparing Sohu.com & Fiserv


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report