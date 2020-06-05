Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). ConforMIS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 165.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFMS. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of ConforMIS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.14. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConforMIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Earnings History and Estimates for ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)

