Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,570 shares of company stock worth $7,748,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

