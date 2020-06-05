Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,570 shares of company stock worth $7,748,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Canopy Growth Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Canopy Growth Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp to Post -$0.47 EPS
Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp to Post -$0.47 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share
Ardelyx Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share
Ardelyx Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share
Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. to Post $0.31 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. to Post $0.31 EPS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report