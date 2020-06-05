Zacks: Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 83 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cinedigm stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.42% of Cinedigm as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

