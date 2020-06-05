Analysts Expect EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Announce ($1.03) EPS

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 122 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

