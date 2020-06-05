Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,373.33 ($18.07).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,236.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,462.04.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($15.98) per share, with a total value of £12,502.35 ($16,446.13).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

