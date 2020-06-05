Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 24.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 423,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

