Financial Analysis: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus FFBW (NYSE:FFBW)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get BankUnited alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BankUnited and FFBW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 5 3 0 2.38 FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.66%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than FFBW.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and FFBW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.39 $313.10 million $3.13 6.86 FFBW $12.28 million 5.72 $1.56 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Volatility and Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 15.57% 7.67% 0.65% FFBW 12.67% 2.54% 0.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BankUnited beats FFBW on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.