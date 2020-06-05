Financial Review: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -1,319.04% -55.01% -23.58% Oasis Petroleum 7.78% -0.50% -0.25%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Torchlight Energy Resources and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oasis Petroleum 12 8 3 0 1.61

Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $4.71, indicating a potential upside of 744.86%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 40.26 -$9.84 million ($0.14) -2.53 Oasis Petroleum $2.32 billion 0.08 -$35.30 million $0.26 2.14

Torchlight Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum. Torchlight Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

