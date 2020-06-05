Smartsheet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 1,939 call options.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 746,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,103,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,490 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Smartsheet stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.63. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

